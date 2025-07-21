Souders Financial Advisors Buys 471 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $13,094,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 49,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

