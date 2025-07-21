PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 7.7% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.24 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

