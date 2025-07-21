EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.19, but opened at $57.80. EQT shares last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 1,859,584 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

EQT Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of EQT by 479.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EQT by 26.2% during the first quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 281,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

