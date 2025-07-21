OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

