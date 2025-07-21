The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE HD opened at $359.32 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.29.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.