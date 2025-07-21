Esports Stocks To Follow Now – July 21st

GameSquare, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, and Insight Enterprises are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the competitive gaming ecosystem—including game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and professional teams. Investing in these stocks lets shareholders gain exposure to revenue streams from tournament prize pools, sponsorship deals, media rights and in-game purchases as the global esports market grows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

NASDAQ:GAME traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.39. 27,829,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,801. GameSquare has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. 940,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,236. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.23. 213,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.66. Sphere Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.46. 45,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,048. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average is $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 990.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.85.

