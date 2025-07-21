Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,205.18 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,063.17. The company has a market capitalization of $512.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

