Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $375.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $371.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

