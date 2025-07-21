Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

