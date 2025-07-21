Analyzing Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) & Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO – Get Free Report) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Storage Computer and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teradata 1 6 3 0 2.20

Teradata has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.95%. Given Teradata’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Teradata 8.10% 129.98% 9.47%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Storage Computer and Teradata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Storage Computer has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Storage Computer and Teradata”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teradata $1.75 billion 1.18 $114.00 million $1.42 15.24

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teradata beats Storage Computer on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corporation develops data storage software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

