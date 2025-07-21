Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MetLife (MET)

MetLife (NYSE: MET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2025 – MetLife had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.

7/10/2025 – MetLife had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

7/9/2025 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2025 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 747,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,085. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MetLife

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $312,946,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

