Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MetLife (MET)

MetLife (NYSE: MET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/14/2025 – MetLife had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00.
- 7/10/2025 – MetLife had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.
- 7/9/2025 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2025 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2025 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2025 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 747,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,085. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of MetLife
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $312,946,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
