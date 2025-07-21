Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $561.26 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $564.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.38 and a 200-day moving average of $507.13.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

