Gries Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $350.87 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.