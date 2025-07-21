Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Arrow Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Finally, Trans Canada Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,130,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $578.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $578.70. The firm has a market cap of $695.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.