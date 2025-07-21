Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Now – July 21st

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, BigBear.ai, Citigroup, Boeing, Archer Aviation, and RTX are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, produce, or support military equipment, weaponry, and related technologies. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets and geopolitical developments, often exhibiting relative stability during economic downturns. Investors may include defense stocks to diversify portfolios and gain exposure to the aerospace and defense sector’s unique demand drivers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. 16,072,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,909,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. Rocket Lab has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 2.15.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.19. 2,127,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,141. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $272.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $281.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,417,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,864,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.58. 5,145,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664,209. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $230.56. 1,928,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,567,260. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $233.61. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.87.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,510,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,169,718. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,665. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX has a 1 year low of $102.62 and a 1 year high of $153.37.

