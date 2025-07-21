Gries Financial LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $155.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.