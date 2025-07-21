Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $450.00 and last traded at $449.31, with a volume of 893957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.95 and a 200-day moving average of $403.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,815,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

