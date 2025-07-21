Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Williams Trading decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

NIKE Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

