Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2%

CSCO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.16. 467,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,227,391. The company has a market cap of $269.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

