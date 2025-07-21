Best Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – July 20th

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves buying and selling goods or services online. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of digital retail, payment processing, and related logistics and technology services. Performance of ecommerce stocks often reflects consumer spending trends, technological innovation, and shifts in shopping behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,622,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,156,813. The company has a market cap of $758.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,026.80. The stock had a trading volume of 748,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,627. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,061.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,036.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,195. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

