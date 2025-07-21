Barclays Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $144.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.
PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
