Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $576.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $554.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $578.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

