Top Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – July 20th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Fifth Third Bancorp, Wayfair, and Allegion are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or sell products and services for residential renovation, repair and maintenance. These firms include home‐center retailers, building‐materials suppliers, tool and appliance manufacturers, and specialty service providers. Investors often track them as a proxy for consumer spending, housing market health and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,622,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,156,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $359.32. 3,360,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.38. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $103.40. 5,280,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $219.14. 2,399,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,500. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,743. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of W traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.97. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.77. 934,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion has a 52 week low of $116.57 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

