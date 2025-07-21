Top Telecom Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 20th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Huntington Bancshares, AT&T, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services—such as phone, internet, mobile and data transmission—to consumers and businesses. These stocks tend to offer steady cash flows and dividends, reflecting the industry’s high capital requirements and regulated, utility-like characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,006,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,679. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $288.28.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $963.43. 1,153,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,823. The company has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $955.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

HBAN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 50,149,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,666,541. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 27,403,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,405,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. AT&T has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 6,004,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.78. 2,977,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.06. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.72. 1,819,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.65. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $318.46.

