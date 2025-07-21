Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 20th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Exxon Mobil are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices considered low relative to their fundamental metrics—such as earnings, dividends or book value. They often exhibit low price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios, suggesting the market may have undervalued their true worth. Investors buy value stocks expecting that, over time, the market will recognize the company’s intrinsic value, driving share prices higher and providing a margin of safety. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,428,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,495,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.15. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $564.73.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,692,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,498,600. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion and a PE ratio of -17,689.27.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.45. 14,902,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.89. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.22. 12,206,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,522,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.05.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. 32,323,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,860,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97.

