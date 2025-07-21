Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,879 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 158,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.09 on Monday, hitting $565.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,364,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $565.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

