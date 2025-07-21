Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $326,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

DIS stock opened at $121.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

