Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,632. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average is $189.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.