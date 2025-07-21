1,436 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.65. 216,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,733. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.