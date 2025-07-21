1,436 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.65. 216,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,733. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
