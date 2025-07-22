BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BSAAU)

BEST SPAC I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BSAAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 23rd. BEST SPAC I Acquisition had issued 5,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 13th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

NASDAQ BSAAU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. BEST SPAC I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

