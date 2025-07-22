Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV to post earnings of $26.31 per share and revenue of $40.02 billion for the quarter.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.79 by ($25.47). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 billion. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Increases Dividend

About Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $2.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV’s previous dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 12.07%. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.82%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

