Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

