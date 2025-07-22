Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.890 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 195,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 159.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

