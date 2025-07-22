SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 386,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,597. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

