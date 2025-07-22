Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

