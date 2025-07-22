Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 6,223 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $152,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $442.22. 329,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.64 and a 200 day moving average of $383.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $451.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

