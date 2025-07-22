Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. 1,072,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,788,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

