Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $789,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $345.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $347.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.