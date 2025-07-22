Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,930.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 108,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.45. 223,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

