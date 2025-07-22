Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,547 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 1,299,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.