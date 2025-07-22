OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

