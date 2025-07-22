IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 179 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $233.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

