Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.47. The company had a trading volume of 399,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,027. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $451.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

