United Bank Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -401.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

