Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 7.4% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,250,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.