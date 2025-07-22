Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). In a filing disclosed on June 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corning stock on May 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 6/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 6/20/2025.

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 473,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,420. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 88,558 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corning by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Mizuho set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

