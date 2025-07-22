Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $580.53 and last traded at $577.95, with a volume of 5906243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

