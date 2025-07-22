First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 336.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 194,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,464. The stock has a market cap of $334.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

