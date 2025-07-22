Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 100,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,129,000 after purchasing an additional 555,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 160,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,395. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.0679 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

