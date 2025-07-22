iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,536,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $630.85. 1,090,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,719. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $634.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $606.13 and a 200 day moving average of $585.82. The firm has a market cap of $635.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

